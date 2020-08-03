KC police need help finding suspect who killed maintenance worker near Linwood and Benton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police need the public’s help to solve a murder that happened last week near Linwood and Benton Boulevards.

According to police, officers were called just after 8 a.m. July 31 to an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Linwood Blvd. on a disturbance in front of one of the buildings.

When officers arrived, they found 63-year-old Larry Dickerson suffering from stab wounds.

Witnesses told police that another man and Dickerson had been involved in a fight and the suspect stabbed Dickerson before running from the scene.

Dickerson was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

According to police, Dickerson lived and worked at the complex as a maintenance employee.

Anyone who has information in the case or was in the area on the morning of July 31 is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a $25,000 reward in the case.