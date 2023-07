Kansas City police provided images of a suspected bank robbery they hope to identify.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police need the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect.

Police said a man wearing a red polo shirt, jeans, and an orange “Titleist” hat robbed the CVS location near 79th and State Line Road on July 5. The crime happened around 1:30 p.m.

Investigators said the man has gray hair and wore a medical-style facemask and black gloves during the robbery.

Police ask anyone who knows the man to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.