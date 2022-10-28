KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say this October has been one of the most violent the city has experienced in years.

Violence Free KC committee will meet Friday morning to discuss the concerning issue.

Kansas City’s Police Department points to statistics from Oct. 13 through Oct. 21. During that time the department said there were 25 shootings, of which six were deadly.

Violence Free KC works to prevent violence. First formed by the Kansas City Health Commission in 2014, the group works to fight violence by uniting organizations like Aim 4 Peace, MOCSA, and Kansas City Police Department.

The Youth and Family Violence Prevention Program is one initiative that’s been formed because of a suggestion by the committee.

The goal is to end violence impacting young people and their families by using a community resilience approach to the issue, including short and long-term impacts of violence.

