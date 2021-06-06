Kansas City police officer dies from COVID-19, department says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year veteran of the Kansas City police department has died of COVID-19, the agency said.

“It is with a heavy heart we report the tragic loss of one of our own today,” KCPD wrote in a Facebook post.

KCPD said the officer, who has not been named, died Sunday at the hospital after battling the virus.

The officer served with the Kansas City Police Department for 22 years and was assigned to the Patrol Bureau.

“Please keep the officer’s family and our department in your thoughts and prayers. We ask you to please respect the family’s privacy at this time,” KCPD said.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council, 2,490 people have died from COVID-19 in the Kansas City region.