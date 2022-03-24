KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police officer was involved in a crash on Interstate 70 Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 9:10 a.m. near the Manchester Trafficway exit. The crash closed the right two lanes and the right shoulder. The area reopened about an hour later.

A picture from a traffic camera showed the wet roadway and that the officer’s vehicle had left the highway and traveled down an embankment before it stopped.

A number of firetrucks, police, and at least one ambulance responded to the crash. Police said both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were injured in the crash and transported to hospitals. Police said none of the injuries are believed to be serious.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.

