Kansas City police: Officer shocked by power line after ‘street racer’ hits pole

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police officer is recovering from an electric shock after an alleged “street racer” hit a power pole and knocked its wires into the street, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The officer was working an off-duty security shift near 30th Street and Southwest Boulevard at about 9:45 p.m. April 17. A witness later told police that the car, which the person called a “street racer,” was doing donuts when it crashed into the power pole, sending the wires onto Southwest Boulevard.

When he heard the noise, the officer went to see what happened, according to the police statement. He stepped into the street to try and help direct traffic when a passing car kicked the wires up into the air, striking the the man.

The officer was “flung back in a shower of sparks,” police stated.

The driver of the passing car reportedly stopped but did not see the downed officer.

Other police were on the way to the scene when a car turned in front of them, causing a collision. Yet another responding officer was nearly struck by a car doing donuts at 31st Street and Southwest Boulevard, according to KCPD.

Everyone injured in the chaotic scene was treated and released from the hospital. The shocked officer was released and is recovering at home, police stated.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

An increase in sideshows and street racing has erupted in Kansas City, most notably over the past year during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has taken note of the issue, of which many illegal gatherings have turned deadly.