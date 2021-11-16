Kansas City police officer shoots at suspect vehicle, no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said an officer fired their weapon at a vehicle Monday evening after speeding and driving towards another officer’s patrol car.

The shooting happened in the area of U.S. 40 highway and Interstate 435. No injures have been reported.

Police say the officer was on patrol near east 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard reported that a vehicle was speeding eastbound toward US 40 Highway.

A second officer in the area saw the vehicle near I-435 Highway still travelling at a high rate of speed. The second officer fired shots toward the driver of the vehicle as it was driving in the direction of his partol car.

KCPD continues to investigate as the suspect fled the scene.