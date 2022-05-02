KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two years after a Kansas City Police officer nearly died on the job, he will be recognized as the 2022 Honoree for the “Going the Distance for Brain Injury” Run.

A gunman shot Officer Tyler Moss near his right eye in July 2020. It happened after Moss and his partner responded to a call about a man waving a gun at a restaurant near 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

As the officers responded, the gunman shot Moss in the head. He suffered a fractured skull, blood clots, and pneumonia. The Kansas City Police Department said Moss was on a ventilator with a feeding tube for weeks.

That was followed by weeks of grueling rehab at a hospital in Colorado that specializes in brain injuries.

At the time of the shooting, doctors gave Moss a 3.5% chance of survival, and less than 1% chance of being able to fully function.

Moss beat those odds and is now back at work.

KCPD said Moss is a teacher and mentor at the police academy, helping train other officers to protect Kansas City.

Kansas City council members honored Moss with a proclamation last year. Moss was also named the metro’s Missouri Officer of the Year in 2020.

The Going the Distance Run takes place every Memorial Day in Loose Park. The race helps raise money to improve the quality of life for those affected by brain injury.

Registration for the run is now open. More information can be found at Going the Distance for Brain Injury.

