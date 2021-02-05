Kansas City police planning, hoping for fun but safe Super Bowl weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Excitement is building on this final Red Friday before the Super Bowl. As fans prepare for game day celebrations, police are planning how to keep everyone safe.

Chiefs Kingdom is pumped, itching for Super Bowl Sunday to arrive.

“It’s pretty exciting. We had last year, and I couldn’t believe it,” fan Ellen Likes said. “And now we’re doing it again, and I think we’re just all rooting for them.”

Like the T-Rex outside Union Station, fans are convinced the Chiefs will tear Tampa Bay apart.

“We’re going to destroy the Bucs!” a young fan said.

Fans lined up inside to snap selfies Friday. The Sikaundi family came from Michigan to watch the game with family in Kansas City.

“I’m rooting for Patrick Mahomes ever since I was a little kid,” 8-year-old Caleb Sikaundi said.

Fans young at heart are also confident of a win this weekend.

“We are Chiefs for life! Not just one year! I was there when they was 2 and 14. Now I’m here for the second Super Bowl! Yes!” Chumbelina Gotow said.

The Kansas City Police Department is rooting for a win — and a safe celebration.

“We have a multitude of additional officers working on Sunday from traffic division, from our proactive units within each patrol division, from our tactical response team and other special operations,” KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina said. “They will be ready for basically anything, should the need arise.”

Grand Boulevard in Power & Light will be closed to traffic on game day. Extra officers will be staked out in the entertainment districts and around the city.

“We want people to celebrate responsibly, but they need to be safe,” Becchina said.



While they’re fun, fireworks are illegal. The police department’s biggest concern is celebratory gunfire. More than 160 calls about gunshots came into dispatch following last year’s Super Bowl win. Thirteen bullets hit homes after New Year’s Eve this year.

“That bullet comes back down as fast as it leaves the barrel of the gun. It will damage property, roofs, cars, and it will hurt, injure or kill people if it strikes them,” Becchina said.

“I just don’t want anyone else to have to live and persevere a life like I have to without their only child,” said Michelle Shanahan Demoss, who lost her daughter to a stray bullet in 2011.

Fans we talked with hope it’s a safe Sunday with the championship trophy coming home to Kansas City.

Many FOX4 spoke with are planning small celebrations at home. Of course, if you are planning to go out for game day, plan ahead with a designated driver or safe ride home. Police will also be doing saturation patrols across the area to catch impaired drivers.