KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Recruits at Kansas City’s regional police academy took solemn strides this morning to pay tribute to the department’s fallen officers.

Members of the 177th Entrant Officer Class completed their class run.

The run is a tradition completed by each class before graduating from the academy. Normally the run is dedicated to a member of the police department killed in the line of duty.

Members of this class decided to take a different approach.

Instead of honoring a single officer, the class ran the Trail of Heroes behind the Shoal Creek Patrol Division Building in the Northland.

The Kansas City Police Department tweeted pictures of the recruits during the run.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The the 177th Entrant Officer Class completed their class run, honoring Kansas City officers who have died in the line of duty on July 21, 2023. (PHOTO: Kansas City Police Department)

There are name plates placed along the Trail of Heroes to honor the legacy of all of the officers who have been killed while protecting and serving Kansas City.

Last month the department installed a new bench along the trail. It is dedicated to Officer James Muhlbauer.

The 20-year veteran and his K9 partner, Champ, died in a crash while on patrol Feb. 15, 2023.

The Trail of Heroes is also open to the public.