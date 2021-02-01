Kansas City Police rescue 6-year-old girl after father uses her as shield while firing at officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 6-year-old girl was rescued after her father used her as a shield while firing at Kansas City police officers Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of E. 60th Street at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a man dragging a screaming child down the street.

Officers found the house where the man had gone and saw drops of fresh blood on the porch leading to the front door.

Officers could hear a screaming child inside, so they went in and discovered the screams were coming from upstairs.

When officers got to the top of the stairs, the 37-year-old father confronted them holding a gun. One of the officers used his Taser at the suspect to get him to drop the gun. He responded by firing at the officers on the stairs. One officer fell and injured his arm.

The officers again tried to contact the suspect and saw he was holding his daughter in front of him like a shield as she continued to scream for help.

Police did not see a gun in the suspect’s hand this time and rushed toward him to save the girl. She was rushed outside to a patrol car to wait for an ambulance.

Officers were then able to safely taken the suspect into custody.

Investigation into the apparent child abuse and assault on officers is ongoing at this time.