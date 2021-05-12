Kansas City police refute claims of attempted Northland kidnappings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say there is no evidence behind recent online claims suggesting there have been several attempted kidnappings at Northland retailers.

In a statement on social media, the Kansas City Police Department refuted what they said were posts within area-related Facebook groups.

The posts allege that there have been a “series” of attempted child kidnappings. They allege most have happened at “big box stores” along 152 Highway.

Police said that there is no evidence this is true, citing a lack of reports to their department, Liberty police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

“Rest assured, if there is a known danger to area children, we will make every effort to ensure you are informed of it,” KCPD said in the post. “Stranger kidnappings of children, particularly in the presence of parents or guardians, are incredibly rare. KCPD has not taken such a report in more than a decade.”

Police did advise parents to monitor their children’s social media.

“We find that is where kids are most likely to meet and form relationships with adults who may mean them harm.”