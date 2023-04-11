KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is reforming its missing persons unit.

Former Chief Rick Smith disbanded the missing persons unit last year, moving the detectives to homicide unit and assault squad.

But on Tuesday, new KCPD Chief Stacey Graves announced a plan to bring the unit back.

Graves said the move to reinstate the missing person unit needs to happen to keep Kansas City safe.

“I think the main message here is that the chief paid attention,” KCPD Maj. Leslie Foreman said.

“Violent crime we know is a hot topic, but missing persons is something that is, even though generally non-criminal, is very important to people, the community, to the family to feel like they’re being heard and receiving good service.”

The missing person unit will initially have eight members: seven detectives and one sergeant supervisor. The team will officially be reinstated Sunday.