Kansas City police release photos in search for kidnapping suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have released photos of a suspect in the kidnapping of a 2-year-old earlier this week.

Detectives are asking for help to identify the man pictured below, who is accused of stealing a vehicle that the little girl was inside Tuesday night at a BP gas station near Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD released photos of a suspect in the kidnapping of a 2-year-old.

The vehicle was later located near North 10th Street and New Jersey Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, and the 2-year-old girl was found safe. But the search continues for the suspect.

Police said he was wearing a black hat, red shirt with gold writing and black shorts. Officials also shared a photo of a shoe the man took off at one point while inside the gas station.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD’s missing person’s unit at 816-234-5136 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.