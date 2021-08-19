Kansas City police release photos in search for kidnapping suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have released photos of a suspect in the kidnapping of a 2-year-old earlier this week.
Detectives are asking for help to identify the man pictured below, who is accused of stealing a vehicle that the little girl was inside Tuesday night at a BP gas station near Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
The vehicle was later located near North 10th Street and New Jersey Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, and the 2-year-old girl was found safe. But the search continues for the suspect.
Police said he was wearing a black hat, red shirt with gold writing and black shorts. Officials also shared a photo of a shoe the man took off at one point while inside the gas station.
Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD’s missing person’s unit at 816-234-5136 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.