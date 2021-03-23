Kansas City police release pictures of killed 15-year-olds, offer reward for info

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have released pictures of two 15-year-olds who were killed over the weekend in an attempt to solicit information about the shooting.
Dominique Nelson and Dominik Simmons were both killed in a shooting Saturday night, March 20. Police said a disturbance outside near 73rd Street and Norton Avenue escalated into a shooting.
Responders arrived around 10 p.m. and found a female, Nelson, dead at the scene. Further searching and tips from those in the neighborhood revealed Simmons as a second victim, found the next day behind a vacant house.
Police have released the photos of the victims, hoping that people may recognize them and know something about what led up to the incident.
$25,000 is available in exchange for information that leads to an arrest. Police ask anyone with knowledge of the shooting to contact Detective Ryan Taylor, Homicide Unit, at 816-889-6067 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).