Kansas City police release pictures of killed 15-year-olds, offer reward for info

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have released pictures of two 15-year-olds who were killed over the weekend in an attempt to solicit information about the shooting.

Dominique Nelson and Dominik Simmons were both killed in a shooting Saturday night, March 20. Police said a disturbance outside near 73rd Street and Norton Avenue escalated into a shooting.

Responders arrived around 10 p.m. and found a female, Nelson, dead at the scene. Further searching and tips from those in the neighborhood revealed Simmons as a second victim, found the next day behind a vacant house.

Picture of Dominique Nelson and Dominik Simmons provided by the Kansas City Police Department.

Police have released the photos of the victims, hoping that people may recognize them and know something about what led up to the incident.

$25,000 is available in exchange for information that leads to an arrest. Police ask anyone with knowledge of the shooting to contact Detective Ryan Taylor, Homicide Unit, at 816-889-6067 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).

