Kansas City police release pictures of two people suspected of stealing jewelry from Zona Rosa store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are caught on a surveillance camera and detectives say they later stole jewelry from a northland store.

The man and woman walked into Zales Jewelers at Zona Rosa around 5:15 p.m. on May 17, 2021. Police say they walked out with stolen, and expensive, rings.

They left the shopping area in a silver Nissan SUV with temporary tags.

If you can identify these two suspects, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, or log on to the police department’s Busted page and leave a tip.

