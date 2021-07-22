Kansas City Police release video hoping to find possible suspects in June homicide on Independence Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department released surveillance video on Thursday hoping to the public’s help in identifying people possibly connected to a June 8, 2021 deadly shooting.

The incident occurred on Independence Avenue near Bales Avenue. Police said, based on their initial investigation, someone walked up to the victim, shot them and ran off.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died. He was identified as 52-year-old Jose Lugo.

The incident was one of three deadly shootings in Kansas City on June 8.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.