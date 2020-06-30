Kansas City police release video of suspect vehicle in killing of 4-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle that they believe is connected to the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy.

Legend Taliferro was killed after someone fired shots into his apartment as he slept around 2:30 a.m. Monday at Citadel Apartments near 63rd and The Paseo.

Tuesday afternoon police released grainy surveillance video of a vehicle leaving the apartment complex, asking for the public’s help identifying the make, model, year, plate number and information on the car’s owner.

Legend was born with a heart condition and had open-heart surgery when he was just 5 months old.

“He was a beautiful, vibrant little boy, one that you fell in love with the second you saw him. You fell in love with his family. They were gentle, kind and really just had so much love for this little boy,” said Laura Lopez, executive director of the Kansas City chapter of the American Heart Association.

Monday evening, community members and civic leaders rallied outside Legend’s apartment home asking for information in the case.

“We’re tired of our people being murdered,” said Kansas City Council member Brandon Ellington.

“We’re tired of seeing children murdered and no action, so everybody that came out today from the multiple clubs and all the activists that you see out here are people that are fed up of inaction in the community.”

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.) Tipsters can also upload photos and video to the Crime Stoppers website here.

