Kansas City police investigating homicide at East Hills Village Apartments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide this morning at an apartment complex in the Marlborough East neighborhood of Kansas City.

Officers were called to East Hills Village Apartments on Monroe Avenue, just south of 75th Street, a little before 3 a.m. on April 29. They found a man there who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at around 5 a.m.

The shooting appears to be associated with several people in one apartment, Captain David Jackson, spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department, told FOX4. He said it seemed an “ongoing dispute” ended in the shooting.

“We are looking for a couple people who we think were here,” Capt. Jackson said.

He said he’s also talking with family here and collecting evidence.

This is Kansas City’s 50th homicide of the year.

FOX4 is at the scene right now tracking developments. This story will be updated as we learn more.

