KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a second shooting involving a police officer has happened on Thursday, this one at 31st and Van Brunt. This was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Kansas City police confirm an officer was shot and rushed to a hospital, their condition hasn’t been given. A suspect has also been shot, and police may be looking for another.

