Kansas City police respond to 6 homicides over bloody weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City responded to six homicides in the city over the weekend, including the latest Sunday evening on the city’s west side.

The murders bring the homicide count up to 122 homicides, 32 more than last year at this time. The number is 28 shy of all of 2019 (150) and 16 shy of all of 2018 (138).

Saturday evening, two unresponsive men with gunshot wounds were found in the backyard of a home in the Sterling Gardens neighborhood near 47th and Sterling. Both were declared dead at the scene, police said. A man was taken into custody when police arrived and was later charged with murder.

Early Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m., a man in his 20s was fatally shot inside a home near 37th and Benton Boulevard. Police have not released any victim or suspect information.

Then shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday police were called to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Kansas City Zoo. Police said in a news release that a preliminary investigation indicated that the victim and three others were inside a vehicle in the zoo lot when the victim was shot from inside the car. The three others were detained for interviews.

Police later said that they have a person in interest in the case, but that it appeared the shooting was an accident. They are working with prosecutors to see if there are any charges that apply.

Also at 5 p.m., officers were called to a residence near 81st and Ward Parkway. They found a woman dead inside. Police said the killing appeared to be from a domestic violence situation.

They did not specify how she was killed. However, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker stated one of the victims was killed with a knife. All the other homicides were gun related.

Less than three hours later, police responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of West Pennway. They found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Tony Aguirre Community Center, police said. The victim died at a hospital.

Kansas City police are getting help investigating the deaths from federal agents with Operation LeGend, a federal anti-crime program meant to assist city police in high-crime areas.