KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City Police have shut down several blocks of traffic near W. 41st Street and Broadway Boulevard in response to an officer-involved shooting.

Police were called to a bar in the area before 11:30 p.m. on a reported shooting.

It’s unclear at this time if any officers were injured. At least 5 ambulances were called to the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also responding to the scene.

The story will be updated as the situation develops.

