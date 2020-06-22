Kansas City police respond to sound of gunfire, pitted in Northland standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police officers are at the scene of a standoff following a Monday morning disturbance with gunfire reported.

Police say just before 10 a.m., officers went to the 9400 block of NE 91st Street on the disturbance call. People who called 911 reported an altercation between a man and a woman, and then heard gunshots inside a house.

The area is just east of N. Flintlock Road, and close to Shoal Creek Elementary School and Mid-Continent Public Library’s Woodneath Library Center.

There’s a large scene at what’s now a standoff where KCPD has tactical officers and negotiators working to keep the area safe and resolve the situation. There haven’t been any injuries reported yet.

