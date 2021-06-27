Kansas City Police respond to two homicides early Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are investigating two killings that occurred early Sunday morning.

The first incident was reported just after midnight at an apartment complex at 80th and Campbell.

Multiple callers heard the sounds of a disturbance outside one of the apartment buildings.

When officers arrived they located a man unresponsive outside one of the buildings with unknown injuries. He was taken to the hospital by EMS where he was declared dead.

The second incident was reported at 2:30 a.m. when officers responded to a shooting call at Independence Avenue and Lawn Avenue.

When officers arrived at the location they found a man shot in a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Preliminary information is the victim was shot inside his vehicle by an unknown suspect outside the vehicle, according to KCPD.

Anyone with information on these two incidents are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.