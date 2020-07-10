Kansas City police say 2 people found dead under suspicious circumstances near 20th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead under suspicious circumstances Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of 20th and Prospect around 4 p.m.

They were contacted by a person who said her parents hadn’t been seen for several days. She went to check on them and found two dead bodies.

The bodies are in an advanced stage of decomposition and are not able to be identified at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).