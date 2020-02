KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say the death of a man whose body was found in an apparent homeless camp is now a homicide investigation.

Police say the body of Derrick Wallace, 31, was found just after 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 2. near 9th and Hardesty.

According to investigators, the body appeared to have been burned.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a $25,000 reward in the case.