Kansas City Police say man assaulted people at gunpoint near downtown parking garages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are trying to identify a man suspected of assaulting two people at gunpoint downtown last week.

The first crime happened near the Barney Allis Plaza parking garage at Central and Wyandotte streets. Police said it happened on May 9, at 9:15 a.m.

The second happened several days later, on May 13, around 6:30 a.m. This time police say the suspect attacked someone inside the parking garage at East 12th and Main streets.

The guy is between the ages of 40 and 50. At the time of the assaults, he wore glasses and carried a brown satchel.

Police say the suspect is likely armed and should be considered dangerous. If you recognize him, you’re asked to call KCPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 816-234-5220 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.