Kansas City police say one person in custody after deadly stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a man died from a Wednesday night stabbing, and have a suspect in custody as they continue to investigate.

KCPD says officers were called to the 3100 block of Highland just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday where they found a man inside a home who had been stabbed. Emergency responders took him to a hospital, but he eventually died from his injuries.

Police identified him as 56-year-old Rickey Bishop.

While police do have a suspect in custody, so far that person hasn’t been charged in Jackson County. FOX4 will update this story with details from court documents if prosecutors do bring charges against the suspect.

