Kansas City police say speeders topping 100 mph result of fewer people on the highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are giving a warning to everyone after catching some people driving at extremely high rates of speed while fewer people are on the road.

Over recent days, police have nabbed speeders driving more than double the speed limit on highways, according to a tweet from the Kansas City Police Department.

In one instance, a person was driving 117 mph on a motorcycle in a 55 mph zone while it was wet on I-29. Another person was stopped going 108 mph in a 65 mph zone on 71 Highway.

The tweet said these speeds are higher than normal. Less people on the roads due to the coronavirus “stay-at-home” order makes some people feel like they can go faster.

Police warn that they are still enforcing speeding laws. They are also sanitizing before and after every stop, and they are accepting mask donations at every station.

We've talked about the issues with excessive speeding that have arisen from reduced traffic and why we're still doing enforcement. Just some of the tickets we issued last week are below. These are much higher than normal. Traffic officers are sanitizing before & after every stop. pic.twitter.com/Lq6FnCw01X — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) April 3, 2020