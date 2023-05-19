KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Friday night that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police responded to the crash just before 8 p.m. on Northbound U.S. 71 Highway and East 53rd Street.

KCPD said the driver of a black Nissan Sentra was traveling north on U.S. 71 when he attempted to avoid hitting a white Jeep Cherokee that was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. The driver of the Nissan attempted to pull to the right, striking a guardrail, to avoid the crash.

Police said the two vehicle struck head-on. The driver of the Jeep jumped out and ran on foot from the scene but was later taken into custody.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. Both were not wearing their seatbelt, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.