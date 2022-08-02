KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for the guardians or family of a little boy.

Officers believe the boy is 4 or 5 years old. He is dressed in a gray t-shirt with a shark on it. The child was not wearing pants at the time police found him.

The boy wandered near the intersection of East 108th Street and March Avenue around 11 a.m.

If you recognize the child, or know his parents or guardians, call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5150.

If you can reach his parents, have them call South Patrol at 816-234-5550.

