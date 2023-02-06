UPDATE: Kansas City police say 1-month-old Namir has been located and is safe. Kansas City police said an investigation into the case continues.

—————

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 1-month-old child on Monday.

Namir Hopkins is described as a Black 1-month-old boy, 20 inches long, weighing 7.8 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants with stars on them.

Police said the boy was last seen with 24-year-old Lexus Unique Ruffin, who is described as 5-feet-tall, weighing 140 pounds with black braids and a neck tattoo.

KCPD said Ruffin was driving a silver SUV with an unknown Missouri license plate.

Police said Ruffin is not the child’s mother, but she is known to the boy’s family.

Kansas City police said they do not know the last time and location the two were seen. The boy was supposed to be returned to his family on Monday, police said, but he has been yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD’s Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150 or the non-emergency section at 816-234-5111.