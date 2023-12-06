KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl Wednesday.

Lily Gow was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of N.E. Normandy Lane and N.E. Carolane Street. Police said she left home on foot and hasn’t been seen since then.

Gow is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 150 pounds and was last seen in a black hoodie, red pajama pants and brown shoes.

Police said the 12-year-old is in need of medical attention.

Anyone who sees the girl is asked to call 911 immediately.