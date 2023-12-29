UPDATE: Jamar has been located and is safe, police said Friday afternoon.

——————

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy in need of medical treatment.

Jamar Freeman was last seen around 10:40 a.m. Friday in the area of Vivion Road and N.E. Lancaster Street, police said.

He is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a black pullover and gray sweatpants.

KCPD said the 15-year-old needs immediate medical treatment.

Anyone who sees Jamar is asked to call KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.