KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 24-year-old man.

Kemoni Stewart was last seen Thursday on the Bond Bridge and is believed to be driving a black 2008 Kia Optima.

He is described as 6-foot-4, weighing 150 pounds and wearing a black hoodie.

Police said family and friends are worried about Stewart due to his mental state.

Anyone who locates him is asked to call 911.

