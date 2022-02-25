KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 24-year-old man.
Kemoni Stewart was last seen Thursday on the Bond Bridge and is believed to be driving a black 2008 Kia Optima.
He is described as 6-foot-4, weighing 150 pounds and wearing a black hoodie.
Police said family and friends are worried about Stewart due to his mental state.
Anyone who locates him is asked to call 911.
