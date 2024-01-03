KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 26-year-old man in need of medical care.

Rayvon Lewis was last seen at about noon Wednesday near E. 24th Street and Troost Avenue. Police said he left the area on foot after telling family he would return.

The 26-year-old is described as 6-foot-1, weighing 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid jacket and black pants.

Police said Lewis is in need of immediate medical care.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.