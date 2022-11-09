UPDATE: Ebony Heaton has been located and is safe, police said.

———-

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 32-year-old woman.

Ebony Heaton was last seen at about 6 a.m. Tuesday in the area of E. 96th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

She is described s 5-foot-3, weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what clothing she was last wearing.

Police said Heaton has medical conditions that require attention.

Anyone who sees Heaton is asked to call 911 or KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220.

