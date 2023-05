KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 36-year-old man in need of medical care.

Police said Kyle Chaffin left the area of 35th Street and Emanuel Cleaver Boulevard Street on foot around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Chaffin is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and gray shoes.

Anyone who sees Chaffin is asked to call 911.