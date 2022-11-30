KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for two missing teens who are believed to be together.

Jack Goldman was last seen Nov. 23 near N. 77th Street and N. Stoddard Avenue in the Northland. The 15-year-old is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 175 pounds.

Kirsten Wayne was last seen Nov. 27 near Northwest 69th Terrace and North Belton Avenue. The 14-year-old is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 110 pounds.

Kansas City police said they believe the two teens left their respective homes on foot and are together.

Anyone who sees the teens is asked to call KCPD’s Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150 or call 911.

