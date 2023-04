KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 24-year-old who hasn’t been seen in weeks.

Del Fig, who police said previously went by the name Haley Townley, was last seen April 2 in the area of 40th Street and Euclid Avenue in Kansas City.

However, their vehicle was located abandoned in Utah, Kansas City police said.

The 24-year-old has hazel eyes and green-colored hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD’s Missing Person Unity at 816-234-5043.