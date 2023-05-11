KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing woman who has autism on Thursday.

Jada Kimbrough was last seen at 8 a.m. Thursday leaving a home near E. 115th and Campbell streets in South Kansas City, police said.

Kimbrough was last seen wearing a black shirt, black crop pants and black Crocs.

Police said the 26-year-old has autism and other medical issues; she is also attracted to water.

Anyone who sees Kimbrough is asked to call KCPD Det. Bedell of the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.