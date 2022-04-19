KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives said they’ve already identified dozens of victims, but still have a lot of stolen property to return to its rightful owners.

The property was recovered during an investigation into a storage unit crime spree that impacted people from across the metro.

Police say an employee at a storage company notified the department last week after noticing a customer acting suspiciously.

Detectives investigated and ended up recovering more than $350,000 worth of property the person is accused of stealing from a number of storage units.

KCPD said anyone who is missing property from a storage unit is welcome to drop by Metro Patrol from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The station is located at 7601 Prospect Avenue.

They will have items that still need to be returned to people in a garage behind Metro Patrol.

To claim property, you must have a police report with you, along with valid identification. You will also need to be able to transport any property away from the police station.

Detectives said they had a suspect in custody last week, but charges have not yet been filed in the case.

