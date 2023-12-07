KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a brazen porch pirate caught on camera.

Police said the theft happened before noon Nov. 28 near 76th and Jefferson streets in Kansas City.

Ring doorbell camera video that KC police shared Thursday shows a suspect in a white car get out of his car and walk up to a home’s front porch.

The man grabs a Target order from the porch before heading back to the passenger seat and the driver pulls away.

KC police are asking anyone with information to call their Metro Property Crimes division at 816-413-3406 or report a tip online.