KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for two suspect vehicles after a “rolling gun battle” left an 11-year-old girl paralyzed.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1 near Hickman Mills Drive and E. 80th Street.

The girl was inside her home when she was hit by a bullet as people inside two vehicles shot at each other while driving.

Kansas City police are now asking for the public’s help to find the two vehicles and the people who were inside.

The agency released photos of the suspect cars Monday; vehicle one is seen on the top, and vehicle two is on bottom.

Kansas City police are looking for two suspect vehicles after a “rolling gun battle” left an 11-year-old girl paralyzed. (Photo via KCPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Montgomery with KCPD’s Assault Squad at 816-889-1683 or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

KCPD said it’s also collecting any video between Hickman Mills Drive and Prospect Avenue from 80th to 82nd Streets, running from 9:30-9:40 p.m. Anyone with video is asked to contact police.