KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals suspected of multiple car break-ins.

The individuals pictured below are suspected of car thefts in the parking garage at 1120 Oak Street in Kansas City.

Individuals suspected to be involved in numerous thefts (KCPD)

According to KCPD, there have been 18 reports filed in connection with the break-ins.

The event occurred between 5 p.m. Monday and 4:45 a.m., Tuesday. KCPD was called to the garage at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

If you recognize these suspects, police ask that you call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.