KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police need help identifying three people who robbed a Midtown business.

Detectives say the individuals robbed the Shop Local KC store near 36th and Main Street. The department tweeted surveillance pictures from the business of each individual Monday afternoon.

The first person is described as about 5’9″ with a skinny build. Detectives believe he is 20-25 years old. At the time of the armed robbery, he wore a black baseball hat, black hoodie, a white t-shirt, black pants, and carried a yellow hair pick in his back pocket.

The second person is about 5’6″ with a medium build, according to police. He is also believed to be 20-25 years old. He also wore a black baseball cap, a black hoodie, and black pants during the armed robbery. Detectives said it’s possible he wore white shoes.

Investigators say the third person involved in the crime is a woman. She is about 5’9″ with a medium build and 20 to 25 years old. Detectives say she has dark black hair that was pulled up at the time.

Investigators said she wore a tight white dress and dark stockings during the crime. Witnesses also reported the woman had distinctive eyes and multiple tattoos on both arms.

Detectives say the three individuals did not bother to wear masks or gloves during the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline and reference case CRN 22071553.

