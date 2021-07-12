Kansas City police searching for 11-year-old runaway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is looking for an 11-year-old runaway girl last seen Sunday, July 11 at about 2 p.m.

J-Amia D. Smith was last seen in the area of East 42nd Street and Northern Avenue wearing a red Chiefs hoodie and blue jean overalls.

Smith is 4-foot-seven, about 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she is diagnosed with ADHD and bipolar disorder.

If you see Smith or know about her whereabouts, police urge you to call KCPD Missing Person’s at 816-234-5139.

