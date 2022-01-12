UPDATE: Kansas City 14-year-old found safe after stolen vehicle incident

UPDATE: Kansas City police confirmed at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday that Marylan Stewart had been located safe. FOX4 will update this story as we learn more.

Original story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was inside a car when it was stolen Wednesday.

Marylan Stewart was inside a white 2019 Dodge Durango when it was stolen. The vehicle has since been located in the Midtown area and the suspect is in custody, Kansas City police said.

But the teen has not been located yet, police said.

Marylan was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweats and black shoes.

The department said it is requesting an AMBER Alert, but as of 4:45 p.m. the Missouri State Highway Patrol has not issued one.

Anyone who sees Marylan is asked to call 911.

FOX4 will update this story with more information or if an AMBER Alert is issued.