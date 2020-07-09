Kansas City police searching for 3 missing kids who ran away from home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for three missing children who ran away from home.

Eriyonna Johnson, Erion Johnson, and Damarius Brown were last seen at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near 10th Street and Bellefontaine.

Eriyonna is described as 15 years old and 4-foot-11, weighing 125 pounds. Erion is 13 years old, 5-foot-2, weighing 135 pounds, and Damarius is 11 years old, 4-foot-7 and weighs 70 pounds.

Anyone who sees them or has information for police is asked to call KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.