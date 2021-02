KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 66-year-old who hasn’t been seen since Friday, Feb. 19.

Nathaniel Griffin was last seen in the 3900 block of Forest Avenue, near Forest Avenue Church, last week.

He’s described as 5-foot-11, weighing 160 pounds, and police said he’s in need of medications. He usually wears a tan or blue baseball cap.

If you see Griffin or have information on his location, please call 911 or KCPD’s missing person’s unit at 816-234-5136 immediately.